How to Watch Brian Davis at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Davis looks for a better result in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 63rd shooting +3 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Brian Davis at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Davis' Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Davis has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Davis has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Davis last played this course in 2020, finishing 63rd in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+10
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)