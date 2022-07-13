How to Watch Brian Harman at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Brian Harman is in 77th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Brian Harman at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Harman's Statistics
- Harman has finished below par four times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Harman has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
