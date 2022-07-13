How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brian Stuard reads a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Stuard looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Stuard's Statistics

Stuard has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

Stuard didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +8 $0

