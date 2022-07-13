How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brian Stuard looks to alter his fortunes after he didn't make the cut in the Barbasol Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club when he tees off in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Brian Stuard at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Stuard's Statistics
- Stuard has finished below par once over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Stuard has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- Stuard didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut in his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+8
$0
