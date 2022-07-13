How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Brice Garnett of Gallatin Missouri hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Brice Garnett finished 34th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Garnett's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Garnett placed 34th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 15 -19 $161,525

