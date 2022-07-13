How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Brice Garnett finished 34th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a -8 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Brice Garnett at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Garnett's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished below par three times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Garnett has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Garnett placed 34th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
15
-19
$161,525
