How to Watch Brooks Koepka at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Brooks Koepka is in 77th position with a score of +1.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Koepka's Statistics
- Koepka has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last nine rounds.
- Koepka has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
55
+12
$39,432
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+6
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
12
-11
$159,900
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
