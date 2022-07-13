How to Watch Bryson DeChambeau at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Bryson DeChambeau is in 13th position with a score of -3.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
DeChambeau's Statistics
- DeChambeau has finished below par once and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, DeChambeau has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+9
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+12
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
