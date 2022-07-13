Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his most recent competition, Callum Tarren missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He'll be after a better result July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Tarren's Statistics
- Tarren has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
6
-16
$248,500
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
31
+6
$100,331
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
