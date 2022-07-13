Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Callum Tarren takes a relief drop with a tournament official next to the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his most recent competition, Callum Tarren missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He'll be after a better result July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Tarren's Statistics

Tarren has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last eight rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Tarren has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +5 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 6 -16 $248,500 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 31 +6 $100,331 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0

