How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 12, 2021; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, USA; Cameron Davis plays a shot from a bunker on the sixth hole during the second round of The Players Championship golf tournament at TPC Sawgrass - Stadium Course. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Davis hits the links in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after an eighth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.

How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Davis' Statistics

  • Davis will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Davis has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Davis finished 32nd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

8

-15

$214,775

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

56

-2

$19,007

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

53

+6

$27,994

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

7

-5

$246,540

May 19-22

PGA Championship

48

+6

$32,146

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
