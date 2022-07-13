How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Davis hits the links in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after an eighth-place finish in the John Deere Classic in his most recent competition.
How to Watch Cameron Davis at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Davis' Statistics
- Davis will look to extend his streak of made cuts to six by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Davis has carded four straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished below par eight times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Davis has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Davis finished 32nd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
56
-2
$19,007
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
48
+6
$32,146
How To Watch
Barracuda Championship, First Round
