Cameron Percy enters the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 41st-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his last tournament.
How to Watch Cameron Percy at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Percy's Statistics
- Percy has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Percy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 10 rounds.
- Percy last played this course in 2021, placing 64th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
41
-12
$13,505
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
59
+2
$19,662
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
