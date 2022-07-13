How to Watch Cameron Smith at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Cameron Smith is in third position with a score of -5.
How to Watch Cameron Smith at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Smith's Statistics
- Smith has finished below par four times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score three times in his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Smith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
48
E
$22,568
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
