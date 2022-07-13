How to Watch Cameron Tringale at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Cameron Tringale is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Cameron Tringale at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Tringale's Statistics
- Tringale has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.
- Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
