How to Watch Cameron Tringale at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Cameron Tringale tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Tringale is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Cameron Tringale at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Tringale's Statistics

Tringale has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last seven rounds.

Tringale has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040

Regional restrictions apply.