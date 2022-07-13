How to Watch Cameron Young at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Cameron Young leads the pack with a score of -8.
How to Watch Cameron Young at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Young's Statistics
- Young has finished below par once, completed his day without a bogey once and finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day once in his last five rounds.
- Young has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+13
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
May 19-22
PGA Championship
3
-4
$870,000
