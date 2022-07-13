How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Camilo Villegas plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Camilo Villegas placed 70th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a E on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Villegas' Statistics

Villegas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.

Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

The last time Villegas played this course (2021), he finished 70th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 13 -16 $64,354 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0

