How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Camilo Villegas placed 70th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a E on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Camilo Villegas at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Villegas' Statistics
- Villegas has carded an under-par score in four straight rounds while also finishing four straight with a better-than-average score.
- Over his last eight rounds, Villegas has finished below par four times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Villegas has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time Villegas played this course (2021), he finished 70th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
13
-16
$64,354
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
