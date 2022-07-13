How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the John Deere Classic, Chad Ramey struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's seeking better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Ramey's Statistics
- Ramey has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Ramey has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+11
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
