How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chad Ramey watches his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

At the John Deere Classic, Chad Ramey struggled, failing to make the cut at TPC Deere Run. He's seeking better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Chad Ramey at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  Live Stream on fuboTV

Ramey's Statistics

  • Ramey has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Ramey has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-2

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+2

$0

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+4

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

27

E

$56,333

May 19-22

PGA Championship

MC

+11

$0

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)


