After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Chan Kim is in 101st position with a score of +2.
How to Watch Chan Kim at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Kim's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Kim has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Kim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
67
+11
$25,200
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+5
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
16
-10
$58,275
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
