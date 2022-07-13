How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Charley Hoffman looks for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he placed 25th shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Hoffman's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Hoffman placed 25th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
69
+9
$16,774
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)