How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 23, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Charley Hoffman plays a shot from the fairway of the fourth hole during the first round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Charley Hoffman looks for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he placed 25th shooting -8 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Charley Hoffman at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hoffman's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Hoffman has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hoffman has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Hoffman placed 25th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 69 +9 $16,774 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.