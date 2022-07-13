How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chase Seiffert of Panama City Beach Florida hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chase Seiffert looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 66th shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Seiffert's Statistics

Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Seiffert has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

In 2021, Seiffert's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 66th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +9 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0

