How to Watch Chase Seiffert at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chase Seiffert looks for a higher finish in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 66th shooting -3 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Seiffert's Statistics
- Seiffert has finished below par three times and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Seiffert has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- In 2021, Seiffert's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 66th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+9
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
