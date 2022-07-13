How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Chesson Hadley putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.

How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hadley's Statistics

Hadley will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Hadley has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Hadley finished 54th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 5 -14 $406,700 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 69 -10 $18,564 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.