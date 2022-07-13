How to Watch Chesson Hadley at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chesson Hadley looks to improve upon his 54th-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Hadley's Statistics
- Hadley will try to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hadley has finished below par 11 times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 12 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Hadley has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Hadley finished 54th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
5
-14
$406,700
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
69
-10
$18,564
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
How To Watch
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
