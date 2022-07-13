How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chez Reavie seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He finished 43rd at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.
How to Watch Chez Reavie at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Reavie's Statistics
- Reavie has finished below par six times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Reavie has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- The last time Reavie golfed this course (2021), he finished 43rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
15
-1
$141,750
