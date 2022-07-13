How to Watch Chris Kirk at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Chris Kirk is in 119th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Chris Kirk at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Kirk's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Kirk has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Kirk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
71
+11
$16,538
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
7
-10
$273,325
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
