How to Watch Chris Kirk at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 29, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Chris Kirk plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Chris Kirk is in 119th position with a score of +3.

How to Watch Chris Kirk at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Kirk's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Kirk has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Kirk has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 71 +11 $16,538 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 7 -10 $273,325 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

Regional restrictions apply.