How to Watch Chris Naegel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Naegel enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
How to Watch Chris Naegel at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Naegel's Statistics
- Over his last 12 rounds, Naegel has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Naegel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 16-19
U.S. Open
56
+13
$38,511
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
