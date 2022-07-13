How to Watch Chris Naegel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 2, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Chris Naegel chips onto the 18th green during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Naegel enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 16th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chris Naegel at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Naegel's Statistics

Over his last 12 rounds, Naegel has finished below par four times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Naegel has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 16-19 U.S. Open 56 +13 $38,511

