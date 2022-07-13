How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Chris Stroud enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky his last time in competition.
How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Stroud's Statistics
- Stroud has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
- Stroud has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Stroud has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- Stroud didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
February 24-27
The Honda Classic
MC
+5
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
-4
$0
