How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Feb 3, 2022; Pebble Beach, California, USA; Chris Stroud plays his shot on the 10th fairway during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament at Monterey Peninsula Country Club - Shore Course. Mandatory Credit: Ray Acevedo-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Stroud enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 27th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky his last time in competition.

How to Watch Chris Stroud at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:

Stroud's Statistics

  • Stroud has carded five straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in four straight.
  • Stroud has finished below par five times and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Stroud has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
  • Stroud didn't shoot well, failing to make the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

27

-13

$21,909

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

-1

$0

February 24-27

The Honda Classic

MC

+5

$0

February 3- 6

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

49

-5

$21,089

January 20-23

The American Express

MC

-4

$0

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
