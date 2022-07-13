How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Bezuidenhout's Statistics
- Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last nine rounds.
- Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
15
-3
$132,300
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)