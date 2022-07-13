How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 26, 2022; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Christiaan Bezuidenhout plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Bezuidenhout's Statistics

Bezuidenhout has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in his last nine rounds.

Bezuidenhout has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +4 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 15 -3 $132,300

