How to Watch Collin Morikawa at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Collin Morikawa is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Collin Morikawa at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Morikawa's Statistics
- Morikawa has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds.
- Morikawa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)