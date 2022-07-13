How to Watch D.A. Points at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; D.A. Points plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

D.A. Points enters play in Truckee, California seeking better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Barbasol Championship

How to Watch D.A. Points at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Points' Statistics

Points has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Points has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

He missed the cut the last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 67 E $15,111 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 62 +1 $8,103

