How to Watch D.A. Points at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.A. Points enters play in Truckee, California seeking better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in his last outing, the Barbasol Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Points' Statistics
- Points has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Points has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
67
E
$15,111
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
62
+1
$8,103
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
