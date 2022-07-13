How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
D.J. Trahan hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Trahan's Statistics
- Trahan has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
-1
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
50
-4
$9,195
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
59
-2
$8,436
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
