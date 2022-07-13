How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; D.J. Trahan plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Trahan hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.

How to Watch D.J. Trahan at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Trahan's Statistics

Trahan has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Trahan has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He didn't survive the cut the last time he golfed Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC -1 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 50 -4 $9,195 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 59 -2 $8,436

Regional restrictions apply.