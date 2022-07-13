How to Watch Danny Willett at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Danny Willett is in 13th position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Danny Willett at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Willett's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Willett has finished below par twice, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Willett has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+8
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)