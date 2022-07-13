How to Watch Darren Clarke at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Darren Clark plays from the shadows alongside the ninth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Darren Clarke is in 150th position with a score of +7.

How to Watch Darren Clarke at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Clarke's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Clarke has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last five rounds, Clarke has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +6 $0

Regional restrictions apply.