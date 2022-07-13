Skip to main content

How to Watch Darren Clarke at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Nov 14, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Darren Clark plays from the shadows alongside the ninth hole during the final round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship golf tournament at Phoenix Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Darren Clarke is in 150th position with a score of +7.

How to Watch Darren Clarke at The Open Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
  • Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Clarke's Statistics

  • Over his last five rounds, Clarke has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
  • He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
  • Over his last five rounds, Clarke has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 15-18

The Open Championship

MC

+6

$0

