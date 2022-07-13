How to Watch Darren Clarke at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Darren Clarke is in 150th position with a score of +7.
How to Watch Darren Clarke at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Clarke's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Clarke has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last five rounds, Clarke has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+6
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
