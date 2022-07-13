How to Watch David Hearn at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Hearn looks for a better result in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 48th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch David Hearn at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Hearn's Statistics
- Hearn has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hearn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Hearn finished 48th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
68
-6
$7,548
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+11
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+1
$0
