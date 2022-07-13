How to Watch David Hearn at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; David Hearn walks off the fourth green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

David Hearn looks for a better result in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 48th shooting -5 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch David Hearn at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Hearn's Statistics

Hearn has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hearn has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Hearn finished 48th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 68 -6 $7,548 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +4 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +11 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +1 $0

