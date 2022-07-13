How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
David Lingmerth enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Lingmerth's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.
- Lingmerth missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-2
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
49
+10
$44,038
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
48
+4
$32,040
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)