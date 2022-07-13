How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 18, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; David Lingmerth watches his shot from the sixth tee during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

David Lingmerth enters play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in the competition a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch David Lingmerth at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Lingmerth's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Lingmerth has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Lingmerth has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds.

Lingmerth missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -2 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040

