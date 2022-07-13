How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dawie Van Der Walt enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 74th-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Dawie Van Der Walt at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Van Der Walt's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Van Der Walt has finished below par five times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Van Der Walt has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
74
-5
$7,215
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
70
+8
$18,009
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
81
-6
$16,562
