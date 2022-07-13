How to Watch Dean Burmester at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dean Burmester is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Dean Burmester at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Burmester's Statistics
- Burmester has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Burmester has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
10
-2
$155,336
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+7
$0
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
