How to Watch Dean Burmester at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Dean Burmester tees off on the 14th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Dean Burmester is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Dean Burmester at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Burmester's Statistics

Burmester has finished below par three times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Burmester has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 10 -2 $155,336 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +7 $0 February 3- 6 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.