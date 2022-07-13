How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Derek Ernst plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Derek Ernst looks to fair better in the 2022 Barracuda Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2016 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Ernst's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 51 -7 $16,880 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +14 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +2 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 61 -1 $8,177

Regional restrictions apply.