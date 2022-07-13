How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Derek Ernst looks to fair better in the 2022 Barracuda Championship than the last time he played in this tournament in 2016 when he failed to make the cut.
How to Watch Derek Ernst at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Ernst's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ernst has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
51
-7
$16,880
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+14
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+2
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
61
-1
$8,177
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
