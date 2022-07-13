How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doc Redman placed 49th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Redman's Statistics
- Redman has carded four straight under-par rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Redman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
- Redman last played this course in 2021, finishing 49th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
E
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
