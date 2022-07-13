How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Doc Redman walks across the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Doc Redman placed 49th in the Barracuda Championship in 2021, shooting a -4 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Doc Redman at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Redman's Statistics

Redman has carded four straight under-par rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Redman has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.

Redman has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Redman last played this course in 2021, finishing 49th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC E $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.