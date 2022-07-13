How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Doug Ghim tees off on the 2nd tee during the the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Doug Ghim finished 48th in the Barracuda Championship in 2020, shooting a -3 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Ghim's Statistics

Ghim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In 2020, Ghim's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 48th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 18 -7 $123,975 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 60 +7 $26,640

