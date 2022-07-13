How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Doug Ghim finished 48th in the Barracuda Championship in 2020, shooting a -3 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher July 14-17 at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Doug Ghim at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Ghim's Statistics
- Ghim has finished below par four times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Ghim has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In 2020, Ghim's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 48th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
18
-7
$123,975
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
60
+7
$26,640
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
