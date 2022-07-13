How to Watch Dustin Johnson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Dustin Johnson is in fifth position with a score of -4.
How to Watch Dustin Johnson at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Johnson's Statistics
- Johnson has finished below par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last seven rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last seven rounds, Johnson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
