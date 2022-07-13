How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Frittelli is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Frittelli's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Frittelli has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
61
+3
$19,314
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
