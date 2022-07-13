How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Dylan Frittelli reacts to his tee shot on the 6th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Frittelli is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Dylan Frittelli at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Frittelli's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Frittelli has finished below par seven times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.

Frittelli has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 61 +3 $19,314

