Jul 10, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Dylan Wu walks off the fourth green during the final round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Dylan Wu will appear in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 21st-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.

How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Wu's Statistics

Wu has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +3 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +9 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0

