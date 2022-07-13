How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Dylan Wu will appear in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 21st-place finish in Nicholasville, Kentucky at the Barbasol Championship.
How to Watch Dylan Wu at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Wu's Statistics
- Wu has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Wu has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+9
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
