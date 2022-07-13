How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Emiliano Grillo is in 146th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Grillo's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Grillo has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.
- Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
2
-18
$631,900
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
32
+1
$68,520
