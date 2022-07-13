How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Emiliano Grillo tees off on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Emiliano Grillo is in 146th position, with a score of +6, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Emiliano Grillo at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Grillo's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Grillo has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice in his last seven rounds.

Grillo has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 2 -18 $631,900 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 32 +1 $68,520

