How to Watch Ernie Els at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Ernie Els is in 27th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Ernie Els at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Els' Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Els has finished below par once, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Els has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
