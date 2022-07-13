How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Fabian Gomez of Chaco Argentina tees off of the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Fabian Gomez seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He took 47th at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.

How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Gomez's Statistics

Gomez has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Gomez last played this course in 2021, placing 47th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 43 -8 $21,975 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +4 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 50 -4 $9,317

Regional restrictions apply.