How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Fabian Gomez seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He took 47th at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.
How to Watch Fabian Gomez at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Gomez's Statistics
- Gomez has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Gomez has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Gomez last played this course in 2021, placing 47th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
43
-8
$21,975
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+4
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
50
-4
$9,317
