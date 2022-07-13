How to Watch Fabrizio Zanotti at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Fabrizio Zanotti is in 55th position with a score of E.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Zanotti's Statistics
- Zanotti has finished below par three times and carded seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score in one of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.
- Over his last nine rounds, Zanotti has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
