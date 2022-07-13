How to Watch Francesco Molinari at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Francesco Molinari is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Molinari's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Molinari has finished one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Molinari has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+12
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
May 19-22
PGA Championship
55
+8
$27,925
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
