How to Watch Francesco Molinari at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Francesco Molinari tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Francesco Molinari is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Francesco Molinari at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Molinari's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Molinari has finished one round with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Molinari has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +12 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400 May 19-22 PGA Championship 55 +8 $27,925

