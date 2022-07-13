How to Watch Gary Woodland at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 13, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Gary Woodland signs autographs at the 16th tee during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Gary Woodland at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Woodland's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 30 +1 $57,193 June 16-19 U.S. Open 10 E $407,220 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +4 $0

Regional restrictions apply.