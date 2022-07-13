How to Watch Gary Woodland at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Gary Woodland is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Gary Woodland at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Woodland's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
30
+1
$57,193
June 16-19
U.S. Open
10
E
$407,220
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+4
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
