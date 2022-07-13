Skip to main content

How to Watch Gary Woodland at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 13, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Gary Woodland signs autographs at the 16th tee during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Gary Woodland is in 101st position, with a score of +2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Gary Woodland at The Open Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
  • Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Woodland's Statistics

  • Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
  • Over his last nine rounds, Woodland has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

30

+1

$57,193

June 16-19

U.S. Open

10

E

$407,220

June 2- 5

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

MC

+5

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+4

$0

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
