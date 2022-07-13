How to Watch George Coetzee at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
George Coetzee will appear at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California for the 2022 Barracuda Championship from July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Coetzee's Statistics
- Over his last three rounds, Coetzee has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last three rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Coetzee has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last three rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
