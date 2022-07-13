Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Grayson Murray enters play in Truckee, California seeking better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Barbasol Championship
How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Murray's Statistics
- Murray has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Murray has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
63
+18
$36,843
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
13
-11
$147,825
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+5
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
