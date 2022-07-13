Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Grayson Murray plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Grayson Murray enters play in Truckee, California seeking better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in his last competition, the Barbasol Championship

How to Watch Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Murray's Statistics

Murray has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last six rounds.

Over his last six rounds, Murray has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 63 +18 $36,843 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 13 -11 $147,825 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +5 $0

