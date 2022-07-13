How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Greg Chalmers seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He placed 34th at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.
How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Chalmers' Statistics
- Chalmers has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
- Chalmers has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Chalmers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Chalmers placed 34th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
47
-11
$10,348
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
E
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
28
-7
$23,749
