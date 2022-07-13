How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Chalmers seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He placed 34th at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Chalmers' Statistics

Chalmers has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.

Chalmers has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Chalmers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Chalmers placed 34th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 47 -11 $10,348 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC E $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship 28 -7 $23,749

Regional restrictions apply.