How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Greg Chalmers plays his shot from the fourth tee during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Chalmers seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He placed 34th at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.

How to Watch Greg Chalmers at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Chalmers' Statistics

  • Chalmers has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds while also finishing three straight with a better-than-average score.
  • Chalmers has finished below par five times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Over his last seven rounds, Chalmers has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Chalmers placed 34th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

47

-11

$10,348

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

MC

+5

$0

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

MC

+7

$0

April 28 - May 1

Mexico Open

MC

E

$0

March 24-27

Corales Puntacana Championship

28

-7

$23,749

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
