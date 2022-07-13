How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Last tournament at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Greyson Sigg carded a 27th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barracuda Championship aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Sigg's Statistics
- Sigg has carded an under-par score in nine straight rounds.
- Sigg has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
- In 2021, Sigg's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 15th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)