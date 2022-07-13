How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Greyson Sigg putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Last tournament at the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Greyson Sigg carded a 27th-place finish, and he heads into the 2022 Barracuda Championship aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Greyson Sigg at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Sigg's Statistics

Sigg has carded an under-par score in nine straight rounds.

Sigg has finished below par nine times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 10 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Sigg has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In 2021, Sigg's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 15th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +5 $0

