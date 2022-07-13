How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Hao-Tong Li is in 77th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Hao-Tong Li at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Li's Statistics
- Li has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Li has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
55
+5
$22,917
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+8
$0
January 13-16
Sony Open in Hawaii
12
-15
$148,875
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
