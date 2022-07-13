How to Watch Harold Varner at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Harold Varner is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Harold Varner at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Varner's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Varner has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.
- Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
43
-5
$31,125
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
13
-8
$160,515
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
27
E
$56,333
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
