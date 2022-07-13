How to Watch Harold Varner at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 11, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Harold Varner III hits his tee shot on the 6th hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Harold Varner is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Harold Varner at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Varner's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Varner has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last seven rounds.

Varner has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 23-26 Travelers Championship 43 -5 $31,125 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 13 -8 $160,515 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 27 E $56,333

Regional restrictions apply.